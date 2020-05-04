As of this morning, Health Canada reports just under 60,000 Canadians have contracted COVID-19. The country’s top doctor says 919,000 tests have been done, with nearly 6.5 percent testing positive.

Dr. Theresa Tam says as we all inch closer to reopening, we must recognize the changes that must be adopted.

She gave an example of how working while sick is no longer acceptable in any setting.

Tam had said over the weekend Canadian efforts have been successful in flattening the curve, but we must remain vigilant.

She ended her Monday update saying “May the fourth be with us.”

Meanwhile, 7.3 million Canadians have received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The president of Canada’s Treasury Board, Jean Yves Duclos says a total of 10.6 million applications have been processed since the program kicked off.

As for the emergency wage subsidy, he says as of May 3rd 96,000 applications have been submitted, helping a total of 1.7 million workers across Canada.

And for small business, Duclos also says 518,000 businesses have applied to the Canada Emergency Business Account for access to loans of $40,000.