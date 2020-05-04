The playground at Cranbrook's Rotary Park being prepared for the new rubberized play surface. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

A new rubberized play surface will be installed at Cranbrook’s Rotary Park Playground, replacing the existing pea gravel play surface.

The overall budget for the project is $50,000, which includes a $20,000 grant from Tire Stewardship BC.

“The change will increase the overall safety of the children using the playground and will improve the overall appearance,” said the City of Cranbrook. “The rubberized surface will also improve the operational needs at Rotary Park, as the pea gravel tended to migrate into the grass and onto the splash pad during the summer months.”

This month, the site will be prepared for the project by removing the pea gravel. A new concrete border will then be poured by Cranbrook Public Works to prepare the base of the project.

It’s expected that the new rubberized play surface can then be installed shortly following the May long weekend.