B.C. health authorities are reporting 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the province to 2,145, meanwhile 174 of those cases are in the Interior Health region.

As of Friday, May 1st, 1,357 people have recovered from the virus to date, with 788 active cases remaining.

One more death in the Fraser Health region related to the virus has been added to B.C.’s toll, with 112 currently in the province.

In a joint statement from Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, noted that Friday is National Physicians Day, as well as the start of National Medical Laboratory Week.

“It is an opportunity for all of us to recognize the dedication and contributions of our physicians, our medical laboratory professionals and all our other health-care workers – the people whose responsibility it is to care for all of us,” said the statement. “Let’s honour and protect them by doing all we can to continue to flatten the curve. When we are outside this weekend, think of them and always keep a safe physical distance from those around you. Be 100% committed to keeping our firewall strong.”