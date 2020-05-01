The B.C. Teachers Federation (BCTF) and the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) have ratified a new agreement.

Under the B.C. Government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate, the mandate looks to improve services for people while ensuring affordable and fair compensation.

The new agreement encompasses more than 45,000 teachers represented by BCTF that teach in British Columbia’s 60 different school districts.

Negotiated terms of the agreement are as follows:

Thee-year term (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022)

A general wage increase of 2%

2020 increase of 1% to the top step of the teacher salary grid in each district

Mediated process to support successful bargaining negotiations in future years

B.C.’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate currently covers 90% of about 300,000 public-sector employees through tentative or ratified agreements.

“The Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate supports government’s commitment to improving the services people count on, making life more affordable and investing in sustainable economic growth,” said the B.C. Government.

The BCTF ratified the agreement with 98% voting in support., which includes 31,087 in support and 751 against.