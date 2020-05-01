The injured screech owl that was rescued, rehabilitated, and returned to its East Kootenay habitat. (Supplied by B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said that an injured screech owl found near Fort Steele has since returned to its home range.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, an officer on patrol spotting a screech owl lying injured on the highway near Fort Steele.

Transported to the OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta, the local owl has since made a full recovery.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the owl has since been released back into its local habitat close to where the animal was originally found.