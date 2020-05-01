NewsRoad Report BC Transit Making Seasonal Service Changes in Cranbrook SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff May 1, 2020 (Supplied by BC Transit) BC Transit will be making seasonal changes to several routes in Cranbrook starting Saturday, May 2nd. BC Transit said it will be reducing service to the College, along 3rd Avenue, 7-11th Avenue and 14th Avenue. It added that the changes will take safe physical distancing measures into account due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes after free public transit was extended in Cranbrook until May 31st.