BC Transit will be making seasonal changes to several routes in Cranbrook starting Saturday, May 2nd.

BC Transit said it will be reducing service to the College,  along 3rd Avenue, 7-11th Avenue and 14th Avenue.

It added that the changes will take safe physical distancing measures into account due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after free public transit was extended in Cranbrook until May 31st.

 