The federal government has passed an amended Canada Emergency Student Benefit.

The $9-billion package will now see eligible students with dependent or disabilities receive $2,000 a month. That is an increase of $250 from the original proposal of $1,750.

The amendment was put forth by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh who said it was inequitable that students who had dependents would be receiving less than their counterparts drawing the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Senators still need to study the bill and that is scheduled to happen on Friday.