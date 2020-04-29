Due to recent rainfall in the Kimberley area, the City has decided to relax its fire restrictions and allow backyard campfires once again, with some limitations.

The City said that fires must remain smaller than 0.5 meters in any direction, as per a ban put in place by the provincial government.

Additionally, Kimberley has limited the time frame where campfires will be allowed, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Category 2 and 3 fires are still banned all across the province.

