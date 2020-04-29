Cranbrook RCMP is investigating the theft of several vegetation cages in the area.

Police said the cages were stolen from a service road off of Silver Springs Drive.

“On April 22, 2020 Cranbrook RCMP received a call from an employee with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development advising that several vegetation cages had been stolen.”

The employee that reported the incident to RCMP, said the cages were left overnight and are now missing.

A total of 15 cages were stolen with a value of around $8,000.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call the Cranbrook RCMP detachment at 250-489-3471.