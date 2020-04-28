Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook is no longer considered to have a COVID-19 outbreak within its facility after an employee was confirmed to have the virus on April 16th, according to Golden Life Management.

Golden Life said Interior Health declared the outbreak over after it has taken unprecedented measures to keep its residents and staff safe amid the pandemic. It said that no residents in any of its facilities have gotten the virus so far, as the staff member who contracted COVID-19 has not transmitted it to anyone else at Kootenay Street Village.

“These past two weeks have been demanding and challenging, our teams’ selfless dedication to protecting each other, our residents, our families, and our communities have not gone unnoticed,” said Golden Life Management. “Each day our staff chose to come to work, leaving their families, children, friends, and loved ones at home, to ensure that our residents are safe, loved, and cared for.”

During the outbreak, Golden Life said health authorities were on the site assessing policies it had put in place.

It added it will continue to enact strict policies to try keeping its facilities COVID-19 free for as long as possible.