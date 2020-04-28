The City of Kimberley is waiving all 2020 rental fees for restaurants and cafes to operate sidewalk patios.

According to the City, licence renewal fees, rental fees, and application fees will all be waived.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurants and cafes do open, they will no doubt be facing tough physical distancing requirements,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “In most cases, those requirements will see their inside seating reduced by 50%.”

The motion was introduced at Kimberley City Council on Monday by McCormick, which unanimously passed.

“Council hopes this elimination of fees will help them move tables and patrons outside when possible and thereby reduce the already devastating impact the pandemic is having on their business.”

All restaurant and cafe owners will still be required to submit an application to Kimberley City Hall and abide by the guidelines and regulations, but no fee will be collected for the 2020 summer season.

“Though we are unsure when restaurants will be able to open their doors again, we look forward to helping to ease the transition when it is safe to do so,” said McCormick.

