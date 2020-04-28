The City of Cranbrook has made the call to extend free public transit to May 31st, it has simultaneously waived some monthly downtown parking fees until June 30th.

The City said the decisions were made to ease the financial burden on residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parking fees, amounting to $35 a month, will be put on hold until the end of June.

As well, Cranbrook will suspend the need to pay for metered parking in the downtown area for the same time period.

“The Council is pleased to provide this relief and exemption for parking fees during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Mayor Lee Pratt. “We are deeply concerned for our business community and their employee’s success and well-being during this time. We are endeavouring to help where we are able to under the Legislation and Community Charter guidelines.”

Meanwhile, the decision to keep public transit free has extended to the end of May. The City enacted free public transit policies on April 1st.

As all City offices are closed, Cranbrook said that residents will not be able to purchase transit passes anyway.

The number of passengers will still be capped to allow for safe physical distancing for the passengers and drivers.