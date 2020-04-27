The City of Fernie is looking for community feedback on its proposed budget for 2020, which includes over $25-million in expenditures and a proposed 0% tax increase.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and significant challenges facing Fernie, City Council is opting for a 0% tax increase this year.

“This will require temporary service reductions, deferrals and reductions in planned capital spending, and a corresponding reduction in transfers to some reserves,” said the City of Fernie.

The budget has $25.28-million in total expenditures, with 28% accounting for over $7-million in capital projects.

“The focus for major projects this year is to deliver on Council’s strategic objectives, protect the safety of citizens, protect and safeguard critical infrastructure, and prepare for future investment.”

The City of Fernie is hoping to collect the input from their survey before formally adopting the 2020 Budget.

While the survey is one opportunity for residents to respond, the public can also email cityhall@fernie.ca or physically write their comments and drop them off in the mail slot at Fernie City Hall.

The City of Fernie will be accepting submission until Monday, May 4, 2020.

