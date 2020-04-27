RCMP are investigating a report of mischief after a vehicle had its tires slashed in Windermere.

Columbia Valley RCMP first received the report around 1:30 am on Friday, April 24th along Subdivision Road.

“The owner of a Kia Sorento reported someone had slashed the tires on her vehicle,” said RCMP. “Police attended and confirmed three of the tires had been slashed.”

Police said the incident appears to be targeted.

Anyone that may have information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Columbia Valley RCMP detachment 250-342-9292.