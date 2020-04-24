Design for the parkette outside of Cranbrook City Hall. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

The parkette adjacent to Cranbrook City hall is getting a $75,000 facelift through a Community Outdoor Revitalization Grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

The City of Cranbrook said the renovation is possible thanks to their partnership with the Cranbrook Chess Club and JCI Kootenay.

“The parkette space beside City Hall has been falling into disrepair the past number of years, and we’ve been wanting to upgrade the area, however other priorities placed this project lower on the list,” said Chris New, Director of Community Services with the City of Cranbrook. “Two years ago, the Cranbrook Chess Club and JCI Kootenay representatives, met with us to discuss a possible project where they could donate park upgrades in the form of outdoor chess tables. The parkette space proved to be a perfect opportunity to provide a new opportunity for our residents while upgrading and beautifying the space.”

According to the City of Cranbrook, the parkette will include an upgraded garden, covered pavilion, new surfacing, benches, and screening.

Both JCI Kootenay and the Cranbrook Chess Club raised funds for the project through community donations from Trikon Pre-Cast Products, Fabrite, and Kootenay Granite.

A final completion date is anticipated September 1st, 2020, with components of the project getting underway in early May.

Columbia Basin Trust is distributing $2.5-million in Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants, with Cranbrook being one of 11 communities that are receiving funds. The Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants provide up to $500,000 for municipalities, First Nations, and regional districts to restore or enhance outdoor multi-use spaces in their communities.