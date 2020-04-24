The City of Fernie is going to court, following work on lands adjacent to Cokato Road and Montane Parkway.

In a written statement, the City of Fernie said they have “commenced a prosecution” against Montane Developments Ltd.

In the Provincial Court of British Columbia, the City of Fernie is alleging that Montane Developments, “failed to obtain the required Watercourse Protection Development Permit and Hazard Lands Development Permit” before they began work near the site.

The first scheduled court appearance for the matter is July 23, 2020.

The City of Fernie said it would be providing no further comments on the matter.