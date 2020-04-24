The City of Cranbrook will be easing all of its previously imposed load restrictions as of Monday, April 27th.

The load restrictions will be removed on all municipal roads unless otherwise indicated by signage. Originally, the City of Cranbrook implemented the restrictions to improve the strength of its roads during the spring thaw, with guidance from the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“All drivers and equipment operators are asked to obey load restriction signage on some streets that will continue to be restricted due to low strength or poor condition,” said the City of Cranbrook.

All commercial trucks in Cranbrook remain subject to the Street and Traffic Bylaw.

More: Cranbrook Street and Traffic Bylaw (City of Cranbrook)

Cranbrook said the bylaw stipulates load weight and size restrictions, while also including a truck route map for applicable loads and vehicle types.