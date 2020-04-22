The Provincial Government has confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases across B.C., which adds up to a total of 1,795 as of Wednesday, April 22nd.

Meanwhile, three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities related to the virus have been reported, bringing the total up to 90.

As for cases within the Interior Health Region, no change is being reported, keeping the regional total at 153.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer said that, on the positive side, 1,079 people have now recovered the virus, with 716 active cases remaining.

Dr. Henry said that new community outbreaks are still going on, despite measures put in place by federal and provincial health authorities.

“This is very concerning to me, and to all of us. This tells us that we have more work to do to break the chains of transmission in our communities and to make sure that every individual, every business, every community, every family does what we need to do,” said Henry. “We can’t afford to have any weaknesses in our firewall if we are going to be able to move ahead into our new normal.”

In Wednesday’s briefing, the point of residents staying at home if they feel sick, no matter the illness, was once again emphasized. Henry said that some people infected with COVID-19 may only have very mild symptoms, but they can still transmit the virus.

“If you are ill, whether you feel it’s a cold, or allergies or concerned that you might have COVID-19, stay home, stay away from others, and immediately contact us and we can help you get tested if that’s appropriate,” said Henry.

Employers were also reminded that they have to make accommodations for workers to keep them healthy and care for them if they become ill.

“We also expect that employers need to pay attention to this and be responsible. You must have measures in place to make sure everyone who’s working is healthy and can keep a safe distance from each other,” explained Henry. “We do not penalize employees for staying home if they are ill during this pandemic. Employers need to understand that an outbreak in your business has effects on all of us, it can also have a significant financial impact both for your business and your employees.”