People across the country will be able to get dressed up and stay home for a nation-wide fundraising event to support community members that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) said the Stay At Home Gala will be hosted online and Cranbrook residents are invited to participate in the May 2nd event.

Keeping in line with physical distancing, this first of its kind event will feature musicians, speakers, entertainers, dinner options in the form of take-out from local restaurants and an online silent auction, among other activities.

“Don your best, log on, and dine to support the members of our community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” said the CFKR.

It added that all proceeds raised from the Gala will stay local, with a charitable tax receipt given by the CFKR.

Funds raised will be given to local non-profits that help the community through the pandemic by providing front-line support.

The CFKR said participants will have an opportunity to dress up, enjoy live entertainment, and support local organizations through the event.

The Stay At Home Gala begins at 5:30 on May 2nd, and tickets to the event can be purchased here.