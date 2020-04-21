News Line Creek Employees Ratify Collective Agreement with Teck SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff April 21, 2020 (Supplied by Teck Resources) Teck Coal has announced a new five-year collective agreement at their Line Creek Operations. The original agreement expired on May 31st, 2019. The new agreement was announced by Teck Coal as of Monday after it was ratified by Line Creek employees. Covering approximately 554 unionized employees at Line Creek, the agreement covers all workers, who are represented by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115.