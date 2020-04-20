The votes are in and the House of Commons will sit one day a week with two virtual sittings until May 25th

MPs voted on the motion on how to hold parliamentary sittings though the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.

The Conservative Party’s amendment to hold two in-person sittings a week was defeated. 22 were against, while 15 in favour.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Party’s motion to sit one day a week and hold two virtual sittings a week was passed, again with 22 in favour and 15 against.