Cst. Katie Forgeron confirmed to MyEastKootenayNow.com that the woman declared missing by RCMP on Monday has since been found safe and sound.

Forgeron said she’s doing fine and that there is no cause for concern.

Earlier on Monday, RCMP put the call out to the public to help locate a black 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup.

At the time, the woman was last seen on Gold Creek Road around 4:30 pm on Sunday afternoon.