The B.C. Wildfire Service has successfully controlled a 7.4-hectare wildfire near the United States border, west of Grasmere and Roosville.

Approximately located on Tobacco Plains Door Road, the fire was first discovered on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze was believed to have been human-caused.

At this time, the wildfire is under control and there are no immediate concerns to the public, as the flames are no longer expected to spread.