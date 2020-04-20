News B.C. Wildfire Service Controls Blaze Near U.S. Border SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff April 20, 2020 Stock photo. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service) The B.C. Wildfire Service has successfully controlled a 7.4-hectare wildfire near the United States border, west of Grasmere and Roosville. Approximately located on Tobacco Plains Door Road, the fire was first discovered on Friday, April 17, 2020. The B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze was believed to have been human-caused. At this time, the wildfire is under control and there are no immediate concerns to the public, as the flames are no longer expected to spread. Map of the fire near Tobacco Plains Door Road on as of Monday, April 20, 2020. (Supplied by B.C. Wildfire Service)