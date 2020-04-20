A map of the area that will be under constuction in Phase two of Kimberley's Fourth Avenue Rehabilitation project (Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

Phase two of Kimberley’s 4th Avenue Rehabilitation project is now underway, with the City’s contractor replacing roads and infrastructure from Trail Street to Cranbrook Street over the next several months.

The City of Kimberley said that this phase of the project, which began on Monday, will involve replacing water, sewage, and storm utilities, along with path upgrades and a complete reconstruction of the roadway.

The City added that the construction is expected to continue until the early fall months.

Detours or delays are in place along 4th Avenue around the area and are expected to remain through the project. Kimberley said it will impact residents that require access to Townsite, including Garden View Village, the Kimberley Health Centre and Clinic, Lindsay Park Elementary School and the Kimberley Special Care home.

“The City of Kimberley apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation in following the traffic changes throughout construction and ensuring a safe working environment for crews,” said the City

It added that regular updates on the construction of the project will be posted on its website.