In an effort to help out residents and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the District of Invermere has pushed back the deadline for municipal taxes and utility fees.

District Council approved extending the due date for municipal taxes for local businesses to September 30th, to give business owners extra time to pay.

“Ours, like many other business communities, have had to really slow down or shut down and we’re very concerned,” said Mayor Allen Miller. “We’re trying to anticipate some issues. We felt that businesses are going to have a much harder time trying to pay their taxes.”

As well, the District has allowed extra time to pay utility fees without penalty, to give locals extra time to get back on their feet. The new deadline for utility payments is set to November 2nd.

“I’m very hopeful that we’ll see things come back in order sometime throughout the summer here, and hopefully this will give people a little time to catch up and get back to work and get their finances sorted away,” said Miller.

Miller added that given the circumstances, District Council felt that offering the extensions what the right thing to do.