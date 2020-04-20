The Ktunaxa Nation Council (KNC) has made the decision to further extend the public closure of their main building until at least Friday, May 1st.

The KNC said the decision is once again being influenced by the B.C. Government’s decision to extend the provincial state of emergency to April 28th.

“We’re following the provincial lead and are being extremely cautious because we know how quickly the virus can spread,” said Shawna Janvier, Chief Administrative Officer of the KNC. “Our staff are doing a great job of working remotely; projects are still getting done and it’s very impressive to see how everyone is adapting.”

Janvier said the decision was necessary in order to reduce the potential for COVID-19 transmission.

“Our frontline staff are also still at work,” added Janvier. “We’re immensely grateful to the health care and social sector support staff who are ensuring community members can access essential services.”