Cranbrook SAR members responding to a call on Friday, April 17, 2020 to locate a missing woman. (Supplied by Cranbrook Search and Rescue)

Cranbrook RCMP put out a call for a missing woman on Friday, who was eventually found a short time later following a joint response from Cranbrook Search and Rescue (SAR) and other agencies.

RCMP said the woman was last heard from on Thursday morning when she told them she was looking for a campsite. After family were not able to get in touch with her, RCMP called for Cranbrook SAR to assists, along with the RCMP Police Dog Service.

Cranbrook SAR said they were assisted by both Kimberley SAR and Cranbrook Air SAR, as the aircraft located the woman and her truck Friday afternoon.

RCMP said the woman had gotten her truck stuck in the snow.

The helicopter that spotted her made contact and was able to fly her back to safety.

“She was very tired from digging her truck out of the soft snow but in good health,” said Cranbrook SAR. “She was well prepared with; food, water, shovel, axe, and other equipment. She also did the right thing by letting someone where she was going prior to leaving which helped in the quickly locating her.”

Cranbrook SAR said the team was able to free her truck and get it back home for her.

12 total members from Cranbrook SAR were active on the search.