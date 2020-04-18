Police are on the lookout for a suspect who may have a connection to several auto thefts across the East and West Kootenays.

The latest theft happened between Fruitvale and Salmo, BC.

Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received that report on Friday, April 17 at 6:51 a.m of a stolen red 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with BC plate NN7332.

It has not yet been located.

But before then, police were hot on the heels of another stolen truck. A red 2007 GMC pickup with BC Plate MF7256, driving erratically in Trail and Fruitvale.

“After abandoning the [2007 GMC] on Ross Spur Road, police suspect that the same culprit may have been involved in the theft of another vehicle in the area [2019 Dodge ram],” said Cpl. Devon Reid in a media release.

The red GMC pickup was originally spotted a day prior to these events.

“This time The Trail and Greater District Detachment received a report that a possible stolen vehicle was parked in the Safeway parking lot in Trail,” said Reid. “The caller recognized the vehicle from a recent Social Media post regarding the theft. While en route, police confirmed, by plate number, that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Salmo, earlier in the day.”

As of Friday, police say the red GMC pickup has been seized and is pending a forensic exam.

But the trail does not end there.

Police say they also believe that the same culprit is responsible for stealing a vehicle in Creston on Thursday. It is believed the culprit drove the vehicle from Creston to Salmo, abandoned it, and then stole the red GMC pickup.

The very same day multiple stolen vehicles were reported further east.

“[Police received] numerous reports of stolen vehicles in Creston possibly related to the suspect from the previous evening,” said Sgt. Ryan Currie.

On Wednesday, “Police attended to a report of a vehicle collision just north of Creston. Upon investigation it was found that the vehicle had been stolen from Cranbrook,” said Currie. “One female was found to be associated with the stolen vehicle and was held in police custody pending the investigation.”

The man who fled the scene is the same man who police say may have a connection to the vehicle thefts reaching as far as Trail.

Trail RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the erratic driving of the stolen GMC truck, or anyone who may be able to provide a description of, or information regarding the identity of the culprit(s) involved, to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Additionally, if anyone has information regarding the location of the Dodge Ram truck reported stolen from Fruitvale, please contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566, or remain completely anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.