Since Thursday, B.C. is reporting 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total up to 1,618, the Interior Health region has 150 of the province’s cases.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, 59.7% of those who have been infected with the virus have recovered, resulting in 652 active cases remaining.

“To date, 966 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation. Recovery criteria for the Vancouver Health Authority have been updated to more accurately reflect recovery. New methods include consideration for specific patient symptomology. This has resulted in a decrease in patients considered recovered,” said Henry.

Henry commended the efforts of British Columbians but is urging the public not to let up their efforts too soon.

“People in B.C. have listened and done the right thing. We are grateful for what everyone has done,” said Henry. “What happens next is directly tied to your continued efforts. We still have new cases, new outbreaks and tragically, new deaths. We cannot afford a resurgence that will undo all of the effort and sacrifices we have made so far.”

Outbreaks in B.C.’s long-term care homes have been declared over in five facilities. There is still 20 outbreaks remaining, however, including Cranbrook’s Kootenay Street Village, where one employee was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

More: COVID-19 Case Confirmed at Kootenay Street Village (April 16, 2020)

Dr. Henry said that it is important for people to maintain the orders given by health authorities to keep the public safe.

“We all want opportunities for more social connection, but we’re not there yet. To safely ease restrictions, we must be thoughtful and careful in our approach. As we look ahead, we need to find the right balance. That is even more challenging because of the nature of the COVID-19 virus,” said Henry.