The City of Kimberley is reminding residents to remember to keep at least two meters apart when out and about on the City’s trails.

The City said while it understands the importance of exercise and getting fresh air, if the people don’t comply with physical distancing guidelines, it may end up closing its trails.

Kimberley is offering the reminder after it said that it has received multiple reports of people not obeying physical distancing measures on its trails.

It added that it has gotten many reports of off-leash dogs, which have the possibility of leading owners to break the two-meter order issued by health authorities. Kimberley residents are reminded that dogs must be on a leash unless they are at a designated off-leash area, which includes Lois Creek Trails, the Kimberley Nature Park, and the Marysville off-leash area.

Additionally, the City said it has received reports of cyclists not complying with the guidelines. Kimberley is asking cyclists to notify others before passing to allow for a safe distance. Cyclists may use their voice or a bell to alert others to their presence.