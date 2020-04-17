Cranbrook RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.

Police said that Stephanie Lamarche was last heard from via text on Thursday morning when she told family members that she was looking for a campsite. Her family has not been able to get in touch with her since.

Lamarche is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5’6″, approximately 170 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said that Lamarche is believed to be driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier with B.C. license plate NR8661.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP.