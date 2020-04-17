BC Hydro is offering a helping hand to small businesses through its COVID-19 Relief Fund by offering electricity bill deferrals for up to three months.

BC Hydro said that it requires businesses to be on its Small General Service Rate and be closed due to COVID-19. It added that about 40,000 businesses will be eligible for its program.

BC Hydro said ever since COVID-19 measures were implemented, it has seen a drop in the average electricity load on some sectors of its commercial customers by up to 30%.

According to BC Hydro, it began accepting residential applications for its COVID-19 Relief Fund last week and more than 57,000 customers have applied so far. It said that it estimates the amount to come out to approximately $16 million in credits.

Businesses and residential customers will have up until June 30th to submit applications for its program.