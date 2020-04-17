The Sam Steele Days Society Board of Directors has agreed to postpone the 2020 Sam Steele Days following their discussion around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally slated for June 19th to 21st, the festival has been postponed, while the directors are hopeful the event can still move forward later in the summer.

“It takes many volunteers and weeks of preparation time to hold the festival and under these conditions, we cannot plan the festival at any level,” said Carrie Shafer, Sam Steele Society Chair.

The Board of Directors met via Zoom on Wednesday, April 15th and formally decided to postpone the festival.

The Sam Steele Sweetheart Ambassador Program will continue virtually for the time being. Karin Penner, organizer of the Sweetheart Ambassador Program said they are hopeful they can hold a pageant at a later date.