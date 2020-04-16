Fernie Fire Rescue has put in place a total fire ban for the City of Fernie, prohibiting all campfires and fire pits within the City boundary.

The province-wide ban on open burning for Category 2 and Category 3 fires comes into effect as of 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 16th. As a result, all open burning activities will be banned throughout British Columbia.

The City of Fernie said they fully endorse British Columbia’s open burning ban but is taking it one step further by implementing their own prohibition on campfires.

“In line with the Provincial ban, this City of Fernie fire ban is intended to reduce demands on firefighting resources, limit false alarm calls, and help protect the health and safety of the public, and staff,” said the City of Fernie. “It will also help reduce the impact of smoke on air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fernie’s total fire ban will remain in place until further notice, and the annual fire pit permit renewal process has been suspended, while the ban is in effect.

Any illegal fire in the Fernie boundary can be reported to 250-423-4226. If residents spot a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation outside of Fernie, they can contact 1-800-663-5555 or text *5555 to report.