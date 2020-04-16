Christian Lowe from the BCMML's Vancouver NE Chiefs has committed to play for the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks in 2020/21. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The Cranbrook Bucks had added another forward to their roster for the 2020/21 BCHL season.

17-year-old forward Christian Lowe has committed to the Bucks for the inaugural season.

From Port Moody, B.C., Lowe played 28 games in the BCMML for the Vancouver NE Chiefs. In those 28 games, Lowe racked up 27 points (13 G, 14 A).

“Christian is a player that our staff identified as a one who will fit the Bucks’ brand as a player and person,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and GM of the Cranbrook Bucks. “Christian was pursued by a number of other BCHL clubs but chose to come to Cranbrook and be a part of our birth as a program.”

Lowe was the captain of the Vancouver NE Chiefs and was voted MVP of the team this past season.

“He will be a great asset for both our team and the community of Cranbrook, and we look forward to helping him achieve his goals.”

Lowe also participated in the prominent Mac’s Midget Tournament in Calgary this holiday season, scoring 3 goals and adding 1 assist in 4 games.