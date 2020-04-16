The Government of British Columbia has launched the B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service to provide a central point for information on resources available to businesses during the pandemic.

The Provincial Government said the new service will be run by Small Businesses BC (SBBC), and act as a resource to answer questions about supports from the provincial and federal governments, industry and community partners.

“We know that business owners are worried about paying their bills and covering their payrolls, and our government is doing everything we can to help,” said Michelle Mungall, B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness. “There are multiple programs available, including the B.C. government’s COVID-19 Action Plan, to support businesses through these challenging times. I encourage people in the business community to reach out to Small Business BC to learn more.”

According to the B.C. Government, there are more than 500,00 small businesses contributing to the economy across the province. To provide for the needs of as many businesses as possible, SBBC will be expanding its services.

Beginning on Thursday, SBBC advisors will be available from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific time, and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 1 833 254-4357. It will also be available to answer questions via email or live chat on its dedicated website.

Along with its usual services, the SBBC’s new website will provide announcements from community and industry partners and a range of resources such as practical tools and webinars.

“The immediate impacts of COVID-19 are being felt by businesses across the province,” said Tom Conway, CEO of Small Business BC. “This new support service will help businesses connect quickly with our existing programs and services, and also learn about the supports being provided by the federal and provincial governments.”

B.C. said the top priority of both the federal and provincial governments is support for businesses and their employees. Its new service will provide employers with information and resources that can be shared with staff to help out during the pandemic.

“We know that B.C.’s usually thriving tourism industry has been hit hard by COVID-19,” said Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “This support service will help B.C.’s tourism sector manage the impacts of this virus and be ready to welcome visitors back to our province, when it is safe to explore B.C. again.”