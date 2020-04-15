The white 2005 Ford Freestar stolen in Cranbrook on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen 2005 Ford Freestar.

RCMP are hoping the public can help them track down the van.

The 2005 Ford Freestar has a B.C. license plate, 862KLR.

RCMP said the vehicle may have damage from a hit and run that occurred along 2nd Street North in Cranbrook around 2:36 pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP (250) 489-3471.