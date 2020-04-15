News RCMP Searching for Stolen Van in Cranbrook SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff April 15, 2020 The white 2005 Ford Freestar stolen in Cranbrook on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP) Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen 2005 Ford Freestar. RCMP are hoping the public can help them track down the van. The 2005 Ford Freestar has a B.C. license plate, 862KLR. RCMP said the vehicle may have damage from a hit and run that occurred along 2nd Street North in Cranbrook around 2:36 pm on Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP (250) 489-3471. Pls be on the lookout for a stolen white 2005 ford freestar Van BCL 862KLR similar to the one pictured here. This vehicle may have damage from a hit & run at 2nd St N, Cranbrook at 2:36MT pic.twitter.com/TrvjvWnV6Z — Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) April 15, 2020