The Cranbrook Bucks and Cranbrook Minor Hockey are partnering together as they formally enter into a partnership that will share team-branding, amongst other initiatives.

The Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association (CMHA) will now adopt a customized version of the Cranbrook Bucks logo, with all teams rebranding to the Cranbrook Minor Hockey Bucks.

“Cranbrook Minor Hockey Association could not be more pleased for the opportunity to start a new relationship with the Cranbrook Bucks of the BCHL,” said Justin Campbell, CMHA President.

“We are very excited about partnering with CMHA to share our branding and build on the future,” said Nathan Lieuwen, Owner and President of the Bucks. “We believe it is extremely important to support Minor Hockey in Cranbrook and develop young players who have passion for the game.”

The Cranbrook Bucks are also committing to donating to the CMHA and its teams, while also making player appearances at CMHA practices.

“This very exciting partnership with Mr. Lieuwen and his hockey club will be the start of a new identity and culture for CMHA which will provide our players and coaches with excellent mentorship and

developmental opportunities,” added Campbell. “We are ecstatic to begin our new journey together and look forward to representing the Cranbrook Bucks name with pride.”

Registration for CMHA officially opens this week for both their house and rep programs.

More: Cranbrook Minor Hockey (CMHA)