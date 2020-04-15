The District of Sparwood has made the call to increase its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) from Level one to Level two to ensure coordinated and collaborative planning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision to increase from a Level one to a Level two will provide the District with the opportunity to fill more roles within the EOC and ensure the team can be dedicated to current, mid-range and long term planning aspects of the COVID-19 event,” said Mayor David Wilks. “It has been important to us since the launch of the EOC that wherever we can be – we are proactive rather than reactive. Increasing the EOC to a level 2 is part of that process and will continue to allow us to support our community and work collaboratively with agencies locally, regionally and provincially.”

The EOC is used as a central point for information and coordination with external agencies. Wilks said that Sparwood’s EOC follows protocols given by the RDEK, Interior Health and the Provincial government.

Wilks said the decision was mainly administrative to allow for the EOC to be better staffed and improve coordination with local and provincial agencies such as the RDEK and Interior Health.

“It’s not anything related to COVID-19 or anything health-wise. It was an administrative upgrade and allows for us to do more things internally that were restricted from under the current level,” said Wilks.

Sparwood residents have been commended for their compliance with the actions taken by local, provincial and federal governments.

“We know this is difficult for everyone, especially as the weather gets nicer and spring is around the corner – but it is critical that we do all that we can to stop the spread of the virus. We appreciate the commitment of residents and encourage everyone to continue to follow all guidelines while being kind and looking after one another the way residents of Sparwood are known to do,” said Michele Schalekamp, District of Sparwood Chief Administrative Officer and Emergency Operations Centre Director. “Through the EOC, we will do our best to communicate, monitor and plan our response during this unprecedented event.”

The District of Sparwood said it will provide regularly updated information to residents through its EOC on its website and Facebook page.