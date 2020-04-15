The Seniors Helping Seniors Program from Summit Community Services is getting additional support from the City of Kimberley to expand their offerings within the community.

The program is being temporarily expanded to help those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Kimberley residents who are self-isolated, quarantined, have underlying health conditions, and anyone having difficulty getting out for supplies can seek support from the programs dedicated staff and volunteers,” said the City of Kimberley.

Several services and supports are being offered by Seniors Helping Seniors including the following:

Grocery and/or supply pick-up and delivery;

Prescription pick-up and delivery; and

Providing referrals to other support agencies

Anyone looking to access the support network can call 250-427-8733 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm every day of the week.