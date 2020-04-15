WildSafeBC is back in operation for the spring and summer season, as Danica Roussy returns as the Kimberley and Cranbrook Community Coordinator, to educate and inform the public about wildlife safety.

“WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions and is delivered by the BC Conservation Foundation in communities across B.C.,” said Roussy. “While the COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping many of us at home, that is not true for the bears and other wildlife that live nearby.”

Between April and November, Roussy will be involved in several modified program initiatives given the COVID-19 situation, by delivering information door-to-door, tagging garbage, and delivering a webinar for their highly-requested WildSafe Ranger Program for school-aged children, as well as Wildlife Awareness and Safety Education sessions.

Anyone looking to register for the programs contact Roussy directly at 250-908-8101 or by emailing kimberley@wildsafebc.com.

Roussy said any wildlife conflicts should still be reported to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service through the 24/7 RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line at 1-877-952-7277.

“Residents can also report sightings of bear, cougar, coyote or wolf in an urban area. These reports are uploaded daily to WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP),” said Roussy. “This program allows the public to see what wildlife has been reported in their neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.”

WildSafeBC will continue to provide local wildlife activity news and tips on its Facebook page throughout the season as well.

“We look forward to hearing from you and with your help, we can reduce conflict with wildlife and keep our community safe.”