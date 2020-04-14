The skunk stuck in a jar in Cranbrook on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP got a strange call Tuesday morning, involving a skunk near Pinewood Elementary School.

RCMP were called after a skunk had gotten its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.

The skunk could not see where he was going and was in need of assistance,” said Cranbrook RCMP. “Thankfully a resident in the area has had dealings with skunks in the past and was able to provide direction to another onlooker.”

Police said the skunk made an “un’scent’sible” decision by getting stuck in the jar.

RCMP said a neighbour covered the skunk with a blanket so it wouldn’t spray, and managed to pull the jar off of the animal’s head.

“It was quite the scene in the cul de sac this morning. It’s definitely not the kind of call the RCMP are used to dealing with,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “Cranbrook RCMP would like to thank those individuals who helped this poor critter out.”

Forgeron said the skunk wandered off no worse for wear.