The Columbia Valley RCMP received a report that a “suspicious male” was in a parking garage in Radium Hot Springs that was attempted to take a car seat out of a vehicle.

Police said the incident was along the 4800 block of Stanley Street back on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

“The male attempted to take a car seat out of a vehicle but was scared off by the owner of the vehicle,” said Columbia Valley RCMP. “At 10:30 pm, police received a complaint of a suspicious male with a similar description at a business on West Main Street in Radium Hot Springs.”

RCMP conducted local patrols for the man but they couldn’t locate him.

Police describe the suspicious man as being approximately 25 years old with a slim build, standing 5’10”, and wearing jeans and a black hoodie.