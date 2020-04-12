Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a jeep that was stolen overnight.

Sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, a dark blue 1998 Jeep TJ was stolen in Cranbrook.

RCMP say the vehicle was taken from the 400 block of 17th Avenue South.

The Jeep has B.C. license plate number GP907K.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.