News

Cranbrook RCMP Looking for Stolen Jeep

Bradley Jones, staff

April 11, 2020

(Supplied by Cranbrook RCMP)

Cranbrook RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to locate a jeep that was stolen overnight.

Sometime between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, a dark blue 1998 Jeep TJ was stolen in Cranbrook.

RCMP say the vehicle was taken from the 400 block of 17th Avenue South.

The Jeep has B.C. license plate number GP907K.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at (250) 489-3471.

Please be on the look out for a dark blue 1998 Jeep TJ stolen overnight from the 400 block of 17th Ave S Cranbrook. License GP907K pic.twitter.com/N9HFUsibMF

— Cranbrook RCMP (@CranbrookRCMP) April 12, 2020