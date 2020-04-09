B.C.’s confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise, as 34 new positive test results have been reported on Thursday, April 9th, bringing the provincial total to 1,370.

As for the Interior Health region, no additional cases have been reported, keeping the total at 130 for the time being.

As well as the number of new infections rising, more people have been reported as recovered. Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said that 858 people in B.C. are no longer showing signs of infection, making up 62.6% of the total infected.

The Province has reported another two COVID-19 related deaths, with one in the Vancouver Coastal region, and another in the Fraser Health area. B.C. has seen 50 deaths due to the virus so far.

Among the hardest-hit areas in the province are long-term care centres, where 20 facilities across the province are currently dealing with outbreaks. Dr. Henry explained that the threshold for being declared an outbreak in a care centre is one confirmed case. However, 235 cases, or 143 residents and 94 staff, and have been associated with the province’s long-term care facility outbreaks. Henry added that the majority of B.C.’s deaths have been reported in these facilities.

“We recognize that residents of long-term care and assisted living are very vulnerable to COVID-19. The most important area that we take action is to make sure that the workers who provide care and service to people are able to work at one facility only,” said Henry.

Henry said that ensuring people work at only one facility is a challenge, and the province has taken more stringent action to keep workers at a single site. A process has been implemented under both the Emergency Programs Act and the Public Health Act to ensure health care providers work at only one facility.

“The single-site order makes our health system stronger, and, in my mind, vital to preventing further transmission and protecting our elders and seniors,” said Henry.

With the upcoming long weekend, British Columbians are reminded to enjoy themselves as much as possible, but remain at home and safe.

“Let’s make this a weekend to unwind, but to be kind. It’s a weekend for us to stay at home, and appreciate what we have. Now is not the time to travel, unless it’s absolutely necessary and you need to take care of your family,” said Henry. “We all need kindness and we all need connection, so let’s do that safely and do that at home this weekend.”