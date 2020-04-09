Canfor is reducing its production capacity and taking additional temporary measures in the wake of COVID-19, given its impact on the demand and price of lumber.

“Canfor is experiencing a significant decrease in customer demand due to the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the difficult decision to take additional downtime in Canada,” said Don Kayne, President and CEO of Canfor. “Our top priority continues to be supporting our employees through this challenging time. We are encouraged by the financial relief programs the provincial and federal governments are implementing to support all impacted workers.”

Capacity reductions were first announced by Canfor on March 26th at a number of their pulp production facilities.

Effective on Monday, April 13, 2020, Canfor will be curtailing their lumber production by 100 million board feet through to May 1st. Canfor said the reductions will be achieved by taking major downtime at most of their sawmills in British Columbia. At this time, it is unclear the exact impact on the Elko and Radium Sawmills in the East Kootenay.

“We will continue to assess operating rates on a weekly basis and will adjust as needed in response to the rapidly evolving market conditions, changes in customer demand and the global COVID-19 response.”