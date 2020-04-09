College of the Rockies Business students celebrate their wins with their instructor and coach at the Western Canadian Business Competition. Pictured (left to right): Justin Roberts, Kurtis Lutzke, Rebecca Barron, Gurpreet Kaur, Sydney Marlow, Butch Butalid, Lakshana Ramdhonee, Emily Newel, Quinlan Mackay. (Supplied by the College of the Rockies)

Earlier in the semester, students from the College of the Rockies returned home with five of the top six awards, and one second-place finish in the Western Canadian Business Competition.

The College said two of the three highest awards were won by its senior team of Bachelor of Business Administration students Justin Roberts, Kurtis Lutzke, Gurpreet Kaur, and Lakshana Ramdhonee. The team came back with the Top Simulation Score and Top Team Senior Division awards.

Three other top awards were given to the College’s junior team, which included the Top Team Junior Division, Top Simulation Score and Top Strategic Plan awards. Team members included students Rebecca Barron, Quinlan Mackay, Sydney Marlow, and Emily Newel, all in the Business Management Diploma program.

The College said that a second-place individual award was earned by junior team member Rebecca Barron.

“This was another outstanding performance by both of our teams,” said Butch Butalid, Business instructor and team coach. “Our teams worked hard leading up to the competition and I’m pleased to see that hard work rewarded. We’re all very proud of their accomplishments.”

The Western Canadian Business Competition saw students test their skills operating a simulated business that produces digital cameras and drones. The college said that competitors had to create a business plan that spanned eight years of decision making, with the assumption that the company operates in Europe-Africa, Asia Pacific and North and Latin America.

“The teams from the Business Management program at College of the Rockies consistently do very well at this annual competition,” said Darrell Bethune, Dean of the Business and University Arts and Science. “We love it when students in our diploma and degree streams get to show what they can do. We congratulate both our junior and senior teams on their success.”