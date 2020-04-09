18-year-old defenseman Bauer Morrissey will join the Cranbrook Bucks for the 2020/21 BCHL season. (Supplied by Cranbrook Bucks)

The Cranbrook Bucks have gotten another commitment, this time an 18-year-old defenseman from New York.

Committing to the Bucks for the 2020/21 season, Bauer Morrissey played in the USHS Prep League last season for Millbrook School and had 29 points (10 G, 19 A) in 32 games.

“Bauer is a player that our staff believes can make the jump to become an elite defenseman in the

BCHL,” said Ryan Donald, Head Coach and General Manager of the Cranbrook Bucks. “He was an impact player at Millbrook during his Senior season, leading their defensemen in goals and points, and playing in all situations for his team.”

Morrissey played two seasons for his hometown high school in Skaneateles, New York before making the jump to Millbrook this past season.

“We are happy to add him to our roster for the 2020/21 season and look forward to helping him achieve his goals of becoming an NCAA Division 1 defenseman,” added Donald.