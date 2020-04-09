Following closures of parks around B.C., campgrounds on Teck’s private land holdings in the Elk Valley, including its Grave Lake Campground, have been closed indefinitely.

Teck said the closure follows provincial closures of parks and restrictions on motorized recreation in the Koocanusa area.

This falls in line with the provincial order, which is meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Teck’s campground closure was announced on Thursday and will be in place until further notice.

