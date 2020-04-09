The NorthStar Rails to Trails between Cranbrook and Kimberley. (Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

Several maintenance projects along the NorthStar Rails to Trails will impact public access from Tuesday, April 14th and Friday, April 17th.

According to the City of Cranbrook, there may be temporary closures along certain portions of the trail while the maintenance projects proceed.

“The section of trail between the St. Mary’s River bridge and the Wycliffe Park Road will see closures due to work along the rock walls, however, users will be able to bypass the trail by following the Wycliffe Store Road.”

Between the St. Mary’s Bridge and the Cranbrook trailhead, crews will also be pruning trees, leading to minor delays on that section of the trail.

“While the trail currently remains open, users are reminded to respect social distancing guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said the City of Cranbrook. “When passing other users on the trail, do so in a single file, keeping two metres apart.”

Until further notice, the City of Cranbrook said the washrooms will remain closed.